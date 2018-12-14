Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

ACCUSED: Joel Nathan Blasco pleaded guilty to five drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

ACCUSED: Joel Nathan Blasco pleaded guilty to five drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Facebook

A MAN accused of murder has fronted court on an unrelated charge, telling the magistrate he didn't really want a lawyer because he wasn't "going anywhere".

Joel Nathan Blasco, 29, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The court heard Blasco is also facing one count of murder, accused of stabbing and killing a 38-year-old man in a Norville park last month.

Yesterday Blasco indicated he'd accepted his past actions led him to jail and for the foreseeable future his life would play out behind bars.

The court heard on October 31 Blasco was driving on Gin Gin Rd at South Kolan when he was pulled over at 12.15pm for roadside testing.

After Blasco pleaded guilty to driving with marijuana and methamphetamine in his system, police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland interjected the court proceeding.

Ms Bland said the defendant, who was representing himself, might benefit from legal advice before proceeding with the matter, stating he was "at risk".

"I understand he's already in custody, but just for Blasco's benefit, it would probably be in his best interests to have some sort of legal representation for the actual offence," Sen Const Bland said.

"Why's that?" acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring asked.

"Well he's at risk in relation to the charge itself," responded Sen Const Bland.

"But he doesn't understand what that means... has he got like history?" Mr Lavaring asked.

"That is so... a lot, yes," Sen Const Bland said.

When Mr Lavaring asked Blasco if he would like to speak to a lawyer, he wasn't interested.

"I'd rather just get it out of the way, I'm not going anywhere," Blasco said.

Sen Const Bland continued with proceedings, stating Blasco had six previous drugs charges and was on parole for drug matters at the time.

Blasco had been released on parole in September this year but found himself back in custody just two months later after being arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Norville Park.

Blasco confirmed to the magistrate that he was in custody for a murder charge, and the fact he broke parole meant he was now serving a 52-day sentence.

Mr Lavaring said the jail term Blasco was currently serving, which was awarded after six different drugs were found in his system, would run out on January 12, 2019.

"Even when that sentence has finished I'll still be held on remand," Blasco said.

"I'll be here for another 18 months to two years after this anyway."

Blasco was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months for the drug-driving offence, with a parole eligibility date of January 29, 2019.