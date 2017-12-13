Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Fatalities a tragic reminder

sirens whizzing past our office become a familiar, yet chilling reminder of the tragic reality on our roads.
sirens whizzing past our office become a familiar, yet chilling reminder of the tragic reality on our roads. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

IT HAPPENS with almost unerring regularity.

The busy holiday period starts, and the SES sirens whizzing past our office become a familiar, yet chilling reminder of the tragic reality on our roads.

We were busy putting the finishing touches on Tuesday's edition when the alarm was first raised that a head-on collision had closed the Pacific Highway south of Maclean.

The instincts kick in and members of the newsroom set about doing what needs to be done - informing the public of the situation. Dread always lingers.

Predictably, it's a fatality... a double fatality. Another person is in a critical condition.

We keep our fingers crossed it's no one local... it's a local couple. Not again.

Every holiday period, when the traffic ramps up and margins for error dwindle, there are multiple serious crashes on the highway between Ulmarra and Maclean.

Ever since the tragic Cowper bus tragedy in 1989, it has continued to be a notorious stretch of single-lane highway.

Cowper and the Kempsey bus crash two months later initially prompted the Pacific Highway upgrade. But we've waited, and waited, and waited, and by 2020, more than 30 years since the bus tragedies, the days of grisly head on collisions in our backyard may finally become a thing of the past, as commuters blissfully glide by on a four-lane super highway.

Related Items

Topics:  car accident

Grafton Daily Examiner
Studio One dancers leap into Christmas concert

Studio One dancers leap into Christmas concert

Alice in Wonderland highlights annual end of year show

Beloved dog left blind after brutal attack

Marley the Labrador was attacked by a person and left blind.

The vet said after what he's copped, he shouldn't be alive.

Clarence Valley petrol and weather

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Ala Hartley spotted this bird on the Goanna Headland at Evans Head.

Fuel up at the cheapest place in the Clarence Valley

Australia Post’s bizarre request for customers

Australia Post will occasionally take pictures as proof of delivery.

Why can't I just sign for a package?

Local Partners