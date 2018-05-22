Menu
Police at the scene of a single fatality after a car veered across the Pacific Highway near Eight Mile Lane and collided with a tree on Tuesday, 22nd of May, 2018. Adam Hourigan
FATALITY: Car 'increased speed, veered across highway'

Adam Hourigan
22nd May 2018 11:28 AM
THE car involved in a single fatality south of Grafton this morning increased speed and veered across oncoming traffic before colliding with a tree, according to witnesses.

Grafton Police inspector Jo Reid confirmed a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway near the Eight Mile Lane turnoff crossed the highway and collided with a tree at 9.20am.

The person, believed to be male, was dead before emergency services arrived at the scene.

"The car was well alight by the time emergency services arrived, and they were unable to do anything at the scene," Insp Reid said.

"The driver was believed to be male and was found dead in the car."

 

Insp Reid said witnesses travelling behind initially saw 'nothing untoward' about the car until moments before the crash, and was travelling below the speed limit.

"(It) then just increased the speed and took off out of sight from the car that was behind," she said. "They've come across (the vehicle) which has come across oncoming traffic into the tree.

"There doesn't appear to be any brake marks. We're not sure (about cause of the crash).

"We're just trying to make some inquiries now to locate next of kin. Forensics are on their way from Coffs to process the scene."

Police are calling for any further witnesses to contact them.

