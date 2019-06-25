Fate of Glenreagh pool to be sealed

THE fate of the Glenreagh Pool will be sealed in Clarence Valley Council's meeting today.

An officer's recommendation to decline the Glenreagh Progress Association's proposal for the management and operation of the pool and seek expressions of interest for a Crown Land manager of the pool and facilities will be put to councillors today.

At the June meeting last year, council resolved to review the issue of the Glenreagh Pool 12 months later.

Council's plan to sell or lease the facility comes with a saving of nearly $65,000.