Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenreagh pool. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner
Glenreagh pool. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner Leigh Jensen
Council News

Fate of Glenreagh pool to be sealed

Kathryn Lewis
by
25th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

THE fate of the Glenreagh Pool will be sealed in Clarence Valley Council's meeting today.

An officer's recommendation to decline the Glenreagh Progress Association's proposal for the management and operation of the pool and seek expressions of interest for a Crown Land manager of the pool and facilities will be put to councillors today.

At the June meeting last year, council resolved to review the issue of the Glenreagh Pool 12 months later.

Council's plan to sell or lease the facility comes with a saving of nearly $65,000.

More Stories

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Why are thousands turning away from Clarence beaches?

    premium_icon Why are thousands turning away from Clarence beaches?

    News Rougher surf, or fear of danger under the surface could be answer to why numbers plummeted across summer period

    Ex-Grafton Ghost trades footy boots for dancing shoes

    Ex-Grafton Ghost trades footy boots for dancing shoes

    News Grafton High teacher learns new moves to prepare for big dance

    • 25th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

    premium_icon Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

    News Charity marquee a huge hit, raises thousands for families in need

    • 25th Jun 2019 10:00 AM