Mini roundabout option for Yamba Rd and Treelands Drive.
Council News

Fate of Yamba roundabouts remains unclear

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 4:19 PM
THE outcome from Clarence Valley Council’s most recent decision on Yamba Rd roundabouts will remain unclear for some time as the council confirms it has been in talks with Infrastructure NSW.

The longstanding issue concerning roundabouts on Yamba Rd will continue as the council prepares an official request to change the funding agreement with Infrastructure NSW.

Following its decision to reduce the number of roundabouts to be built at Yamba, the council’s general manager, ­Ashley Lindsay, organised a phone hook-up to discuss the new plan with representatives of Restart NSW.

Restart NSW, which granted $4.27 million to the projects, is administered by Infrastructure NSW.

“The discussion with Restart NSW was positive and centred around providing background as to why council wanted to amend the funding agreement,” Mr Lindsay said.

As to what that would mean for the proposal, Mr Lindsay said it was now up to council staff to put forward a series of costings to show the plan was financially sound.

“The submission will require detailed budget and ­justification for the variation from four roundabouts to two and in particular why council has selected the Treelands Drive and Carrs Drive intersections for the two roundabouts,” he said.

“Council is also required to demonstrate that the amended project will achieve a cost benefit greater than one.”

Infrastructure NSW confirmed it had been contacted by Clarence Valley Council about its intention to submit a change request and a spokesperson said they could not make any further comment until the request had been reviewed.

Subject to the proposal being accepted by Infrastructure NSW, Mr Lindsay said the council’s next step would be to put the construction of the new roundabouts out to tender.

Grafton Daily Examiner

