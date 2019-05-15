Menu
Crime

Toddler's alleged couch fall injuries ‘not an accident’

by ANNIE PERETS
15th May 2019 10:12 AM
A FATHER accused of assaulting his 18-month-old son is claiming the toddler fell off a couch and hit a tiled floor.

In her opening statement to a Southport District Court jury yesterday, crown prosecutor Natalie Lima said the serious injury was "not an accident" but result of "some direct force" on May 22, 2016.

Ms Lima said a doctor's analysis found the injury to be inconsistent with a fall. The court was told the boy repeatedly vomited, was unresponsive and limp after he sustained the brain injury inside their Elanora home.

The father called triple-0.

In the call, played in court, he estimates his son fell from "four feet" and "banged his head".

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital then transported to Lady Cilento Hospital.

Defence barrister John McInnes told the court to keep an open mind and his closing would make sense after all the evidence was heard.

Ms Lima told jurors the man had already pleaded guilty to bruising the boy's bottom from smacking.

He would be sentenced for that after the trial finished.

An update on the boy's condition, now almost five, was not mentioned.

The trial continues today.

