Father and son hit the bitumen to support Beyond Blue

MOTOR RUNNING: Mitchell Hale with the 1978 UC Torana he and his father Alan restored from the ground up for the Beyond the Bitumen Rally to support Beyond Blue. Contributed

IT'S taken three months of hard work, sweat, late nights and a few tears but finally the father and son team of Alan and Mitchell Hale have completed their 1978 UC Torana for this year's Beyond the Bitumen Rally to raise funds for Beyond Blue, which kicks off in Bathurst on Friday morning.

Mitchell said it was a relief to finally complete their project.

"It's been many late nights and many early mornings but we got there in the end,” he said.

"It's been a big shock how much people have stepped in from around here and even from afar who have donated to the cause and the awareness was the biggest thing we were chasing.

"The amount of awareness that we've got out there is great.

"The car is a credit to everyone involved, it's come up a treat.”

Mitchell said cars have always been a passion for himself and his father, and they were inspired to take on the challenge of the Beyond the Bitumen Rally, a four day adventure on the back roads from Bathurst to Orange, after seeing some friends struggle with depression.

"Unfortunately one of the guys who worked on the car from the panel shop, his friend took his own life. It's a sad event but the reality is it happens so we're just trying to spread the awareness more than anything,” Mitchell said.

"If it wasn't for a few of our friends who have gone through it we probably wouldn't have done it but we got to where we are now thanks to it.”

So far, the pair have raised close to $3000, almost double their original goal of $1500.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated towards us, and to everyone that has helped out with parts and getting the car together,” Mitchell said.

"Local businesses have really stepped up and it's a community event, we got it all together because of the community and it's great to have a local car in a big parade of cars going off in Bathurst.”