Victoria Father and Son Have Extreme Close Encounter With Whales
Environment

Incredible family encounter with ocean giants

Grace Purvis
by
11th Sep 2018 9:34 AM

A father and son shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience after coming into an extremely close encounter with a pair of whales near Shoreham, Victoria.   

Drew Woods and his seven-year-old son Ollie were about to head out to paddleboard off the coast of Shoreham, on the Mornington Peninsula, about midday yesterday when something caught their eye in the distance.  

 Mr Woods and Ollie quickly went out about 500m to where two southern right whales were swimming to catch a closer look. 

A  family friend of the two happened to be a professional cameraman and managed to capture some beautiful footage from a drone as the whales circled the stunned paddleboarders.   

Ollie said the giant giants were around 20 metres long with the footage perfectly capturing the giant creatures gliding around and beneath the duo. 

"We just saw something moving quite far out in the ocean and then we saw its blowhole squirt out some water," a beaming Ollie told 9NEWS.   

"We were like 'wow' and quickly got our wetsuits on and we paddled out to it."  

The youngster admitted he was nervous being so close to the whales.  

Whale season in Australia begins late May and goes all the way through until November, so there's still time to catch the big gentle giants of the oceans in action this year.     

