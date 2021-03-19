Father ‘broken-hearted’ after girl killed in crash

The devastated father of a five-year-old girl killed at a busy Plumpton pedestrian crossing while on the way to a restaurant with her mum has been left "just broken- hearted".

Little Alannah was clutching her mother's hand while crossing busy Rooty Hill Road North when she was struck by a Toyota Tarago van on Wednesday night.

Mourners leave flowers at the scene. Picture: John Grainger

Her uncle Saxon Man­aena, who was on Thursday struggling to come to terms with the loss of his niece, said her father Jake Sobolewski was inconsolable.

The pedestrian crossing on Rooty Hill Road North where Alannah was killed. Picture: John Grainger

"She was the most beautiful little girl, she was my top girl, I knew her very well, she was so kind-hearted, it's not right," he told The Daily Telegraph.

Taylor Maddock and her daughter Alannah, who died in a crash.

"Her father is just broken- hearted, Jake is lost for words.

"Alannah was crossing the road to go for dinner with her mum, they've crossed that crossing a million times, they always hold hands, the van came out of nowhere.

"The family lives in the area and know how busy that junction is, they've ­always been careful, it's so sad, there needs to be lights at that crossing to make it safe."

A woman at the pedestrian crossing where a five-year-old girl was killed and her mother seriously injured. Picture: John Grainger

Her great-grandmother Nola Meredith paid tribute on Facebook hours after her death, writing: "Our hearts are breaking tonight, our beautiful granddaughter and great-granddaughter were hit by a car while crossing the road, sadly our baby girl has gone with the angels."

A man lays flowers at the scene where a little girl was killed at Plumpton. Picture: John Grainger

Alannah's mother, Taylor Maddock, 37, was also ­admitted to hospital with leg and pelvis injuries.

Tribute to Alannah from grandmother Nola Meredith.

Crews from two critical care paramedic units and several ambulances battled to save the little girl before rushing both mother and daughter to Westmead ­Hospital.

The 64-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Detective chief inspector Sean Gabin described the ­incident as "absolutely ­tragic" and said the driver was in shock.

"Anyone who goes to a scene where someone has died is obviously distressing," he said.

"It's more distressing when you see a small child."

The girl’s mother was taken to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries. Picture: TNV

He could not confirm whether police will be looking at laying charges but said detectives will consider all lines of inquiry including the weather conditions or if speed was a factor.

"All will form part of the investigation. Obviously it was an accident. No one means to go out and do these type of things," he said.

"We'll be investigating everything. We have to."

Flowers at the Plumpton crash scene. Picture: John Grainger

He urged drivers to take caution, particularly as the wet weather takes hold.

Local resident James Camilleri said he heard a "thud" before sirens started going off.

"Obviously someone has been hit by a car … this stretch of road is notorious for people getting hit and killed," he said.

"Just a year ago my ­brother was here and got T-boned by a truck. He had a heart attack here and was brought back to life. Something needs to be done."

Emergency services treated the mother and her child at the scene. The girl later died in hospital. Picture: TNV

Lawrence Vincent, a par­amedic who was one of the first on the scene, said the driver of the car was uninjured but the girl was found with life-threatening injuries.

A huge dent was seen in the front of the Tarago. Picture: TNV

"On arrival it was absolute chaos," he said.

Anyone witnessing the ­incident or who has dashcam footage should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Father 'broken-hearted' after girl killed in crash