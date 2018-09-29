Father-daughter duo taking on track's best

ON A ROLL: Firth Motorsport team engines line up for a shot ahead of the first meeting of the season. No. 51 for Andrew Firth and No. 15 for daughter Taylah Firth.

SPEEDWAY: Grafton speedway competitor Andrew Firth is looking forward to the 2018-19 season in more ways than one, with the Firth Motorsport team bolstered by the acquisition of a team driver, his teenage daughter Taylah.

Despite having no racing experience, there's no denying the young Firth has a strong speedway pedigree, with with her father having raced AMCA Nationals before moving into V8 Dirt Modifieds four seasons ago.

Filling the driver's seat in the NSW #15 Penrite supported Bicknell, which is powered by a 350ci Chevrolet Crate engine, the 18-year-old rookie is looking forward to making her speedway racing debut in the V8 Dirt Modified Sportsman division, with her plan to contest five race meetings during the season, each at Grafton Speedway.

It is a big occasion for the family, and Firth could barely contain his excitement.

"As a father, it's a dream to have your kids interested in the same things that you are and I'm looking forward to having Taylah joining me on track this season,” he said.

"She's my biggest supporter in racing and there's no doubt that I'm hers as well.

"The aim for the season ahead for Taylah is to find her feet and gain as much experience as possible, while also having a lot of fun.”

Firth is looking to continue the momentum of his best season yet with the V8 Dirt Modifieds class, having scored a trio of feature-race wins.

He will kick-start his campaign at Grafton tonight, with plans to race at Sydney's Valvoline Raceway and Archefield Speedway in Brisbane.

"Last season's campaign was by far the best for me, so the goal is to try and build on that this season,” he enthused.

"Our team has made some improvements to the engine during the off season, and I'm hoping that will make a positive difference from the outset and help us to maintain consistency throughout the year.”

Both father and daughter will contest the Clarence Valley Spring Cup at Grafton tonight before they head to the US to support fellow North Coast racer Chris Corbett, who will contest the Super Dirt Week.

The Firth Motorsport team has been buoyed by the news Penrite oils would continue its support of the team along with fellow sponsors Grafton City Batteries, Gorton's Storage and Industrial Sheds, Hession's Auto Parts Big River Pizza, North Coast Engines, Bent Street Windscreens and Cleaver's Mechanical Repairs.