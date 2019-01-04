Father dies days after Christmas in tragic accident

SORELY MISSED: Trevor Schoorl, 47, died in a tragic accident on December 27. He is remembered as a doting husband and father, and loyal friend and colleague.

FRIENDS, family and colleagues will farewell renowned animal nutrition industry leader Trevor Schoorl after a tragic accident two days after Christmas.

Mr Schoorl, 47, is being remembered as a hard but modest worker whose dedication to, and understanding of, animal nutrition in the dairy field helped transform the industry locally, nationally and internationally.

The husband and adoring father of two died suddenly on December 27 - one week shy of his 48th birthday - when a mower fell on him from a ute after mowing a friend's lawn.

Mr Schoorl was a highly regarded and sought-after expert in animal nutrition, earning his Bachelor of Applied Science at Gatton before stints working in the United States, around Australia and in the Dominican Republic.

With wife Genevieve by his side, Mr Schoorl helped establish a large-scale dairy in the Caribbean island nation and it was there their two children, Abby and Charlie, were born.

Back home, the Lallemand Australia technical services manager's dedication continued where he would willingly share his knowledge, even on holiday road strips, to speak with farmers and offer advice.

Mrs Schoorl thanked all those who knew her husband for their support.

"I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming love and support from far and wide, across Australia and overseas," she said.

Mr Schoorl's boss, Lallemand Animal Nutrition country manager Alex Turney, said Mr Schoorl was the "most incredibly loyal, honest, devoted team mate, colleague and friend".