A father has been jailed for nine years for the horrific abuse committed against his daughter.
Crime

Father jailed after girl 'corrupted' by horrific abuse

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Mar 2019 5:27 PM
A FATHER who abused his daughter for almost two years, manipulated the girl to the point she didn't know it was wrong until she received sex education at school.

The 59-year-old man, who can't be named to protect the identity of his victim, was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment in Maroochydore District Court today after he pleaded guilty to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

The court heard on a "weekly or fortnightly basis" when the girl was aged between 10 and 11 years old, her father would engage in sexual acts with her including kissing, oral sex and sex.

At one point, her father - who was aged between 52 and 53 at the time - put hair removal cream on the girl's genitals to remove her pubic hair.

Judge Gary Long commented the man's "level of corruption" involved "taking advantage of her trust" and "her innocence in life".

"Her conduct with you came in the sense of her not having an understanding that it was wrong... at least until she obtained some sex education in the course of her schooling," he said.

The abuse was set against the backdrop of his marriage difficulties.

It was revealed in court the man had been sexually abused as a child by a man who babysat him after he moved over to Australia with his father.

Judge Long ordered the man to be eligible for parole in March 2022 after he served three years behind bars.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

