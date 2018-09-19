Menu
The father has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment.
The father has been sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment.
News

Father jailed over crash that killed son

Jasmine Minhas
by
19th Sep 2018 4:00 PM
A FATHER has been sentenced to jail following the death of his son in a car crash last year.

Darren Wilson, 47, was driving while under the influence of alcohol with his son Bradley near Nana Glen in June, 2017 when the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

Bradley, 23, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The small village of Nana Glen was in mourning over the death of the young local, a member of the Orara Valley Football Club.

On Friday, Wilson was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment with a non-parole period of 18 months at a hearing in Coffs Harbour.

He was convicted of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death.

Acting Judge C. Charteris recommended to Corrective Services that Wilson receives psychological treatment to address his 'considerable' grief and remorse.

Judge Charteris also recommended Wilson be held in a minimum security facility.

Wilson will be eligible for parole in March, 2020.

