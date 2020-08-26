Father of seven behind horror animal negligence case

Ziggy was found in a small filthy cage with a serious injury to her back leg, which was left untreated and had to be amputated.

A FATHER of seven left his severely injured and pregnant dog crammed in a small cage - her rotting wound was wrapped with a dirty cloth covered in flies and maggots.

In a cage next to her were two other dogs shoved in the small space only designed for one.

The two enclosures, in South Mackay, were filled with faeces and urine.

A magistrate has slammed Edward Charles Fewquandie for his "miserable" failings as a dog owner and banned the unemployed father from owning any animal for three years.

"You failed dismally … these dogs would have been in sheer misery," Magistrate James Morton said.

"One had to have its leg cut off."

Mackay Magistrates Court heard police patrolling South Mackay were hailed by a woman outside TJ's Mini Mart about 8am and directed to an address on Juliet St where the three animal were being kept in cages.

Xena and Marley were found confined in a small filthy cage in Mackay. Ziggy can be seen at the back of the image.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said the dogs had been there for days with no food or water and one of the animals had a "severe wound" wrapped in a dirty cloth and was covered in flies and maggots.

The injured dog, named Ziggy, had to be lifted out of the cage, which had no bedding, food or water "and was covered in dog faeces and urine".

The two other dogs, Xena and Marley, were also in a filthy cage with no bedding and with minimal water.

Fewquandie rocked up as the three dogs, all bull arab crosses, were being moved to the RSPCA vehicle on April 5 this year. He was arrested.

Ziggy back leg injury was left untreated for days and wrapped in a dirty cloth. It was covered in flies and maggots. Her leg had to be amputated.

The court heard an RSPCA vet determined Ziggy's wound had been left untreated for days and was "badly infected", it had to be amputated. She was also pregnant.

While Xena and Marley were both underweight and had worms.

All three dogs have since been rehomed.

Fewquandie told police he had travelled to Mackay from Cairns for his grandfather's funeral and had left the dogs in the care of his mate "John".

The court heard he told police, "Ziggy was possibly hit by a car in the afternoon while he was fishing down at Pioneer River two days ago".

He told police his car had broken down and he was unable to drive to a vet because he had been drinking.

"He informed police he was too busy and his mate John was feeding his dogs for him," Ms Pearson said.

The court heard Fewquandie also had a small amount of marijuana in his pocket, which he claimed belonged to John and he had been on his way to return it.

Defence solicitor Chris Colwill said his client instructed he had tried to call a taxi but did not think he would be allowed to take his injured dog in the vehicle.

Edward Charles Fewquandie pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to animal negligence. He has been banned from owning an animal for three years.

"He's remorseful for what has occurred," Mr Colwill said.

The court heard Fewquandie had five children under his care, while the other two lived with their mother. He received parenting payments totalling about $2100 a fortnight.

When Magistrate James Morton addressed him directly, Fewquandie told the court he found out about the injury "only via the phone" from his mate John.

"I tried to ask him if he'd sorted it out," he said.

When asked where John was, Fewquandie said he was stuck in Brisbane because of coronavirus.

Fewquandie pleaded guilty to three counts of animal negligence and other charges.

He was fined $2000, ordered to pay RSPCA costs totalling $2925.15 and was banned from owning and animal for three years.

He was also disqualified from driving for four months.

Edward Charles Fewquandie leaves Mackay courthouse after pleading guilty to animal negligence and other charges.

Ziggy has since been adopted and is a very happy pup.