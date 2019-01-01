Dad defends ‘sugar baby’ embroiled in MP scandal

The father of the woman embroiled in the Andrew Broad sugar baby scandal has defended his daughter.

While leaping to the defence of Amy Keating, the Irish national's dad admitted she had acted like a "bloody eejit" - an Irish term for idiot.

It comes after the Herald Sun last week revealed the Hong Kong-based Ms Keating sent Mr Broad a text asking him to pay $1450 within 24 hours, otherwise threatening to go to the media.

The Victorian MP stood down from his position as assistant minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and announced he would not recontest his seat of Mallee after the scandal became public.

According to Ms Keating, Mr Broad repeatedly compared himself to James Bond and sent several suggestive messages to her after they met on a sugar baby website which sets younger women up with older men.

The pair then met at the exclusive Aqua restaurant in Hong Kong, but she claimed she left the dinner after Mr Broad acted inappropriately towards her.

Ms Keating's dad said she would never resort to blackmail and was "not a lady of the night by any manner or means".

He said Ms Keating had a masters degree in education and was working in Hong Kong after being transferred there by her company.

"She has made many a mistake," he told the Sunday Independent.

"She is as naive as they come, at times. But I am glad that she did what she did at the restaurant.

"But do I think she covered herself in glory afterwards? Absolutely not. I thought she was a bloody eejit. An absolute idiot."

In a text message exchange between the Victorian MP and Ms Keating after their meeting, she said she had all Mr Broad's "seedy messages and will go public" if he didn't transfer 8000 HKD ($A1450) into her PayPal account by the end of the day".

"And believe me, I'm fully aware of how much more I could get if I went public to the papers with my story," one message read.

She thanked him for dinner but said Mr Broad made her feel "uncomfortable" and "I was happy to leave.

The Nationals MP reported the incident to the Australian Federal Police on November 8, but it found it was unable to take any action against Ms Keating because it lacked jurisdiction.

In one message to Ms Keating, the Coalition MP said: "I'm an Aussie lad, I know how to ride a horse, fly a plane and f--- my woman."

Another text from him read: "I pull you close, run my strong hands down your back, softly kiss your neck and whisper 'G'day mate'."

