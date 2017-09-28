36°
Sport

Father-son team triumphs at Australian Bass Tournament

ON THE WATER: John Goodwin from Brunswick Heads and Michael Corbett from Grafton competed in the Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club's September Bass Teams Round on the Clarence River on Sunday.
ON THE WATER: John Goodwin from Brunswick Heads and Michael Corbett from Grafton competed in the Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club's September Bass Teams Round on the Clarence River on Sunday. Clarence Valley Sports Fishing C
by Anthony Duff

FISHING: The September Bass Teams round on Sunday was the first bass round held for Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club since opening day on September 1.

Two other bass competitions had already been held, with the Australian Bass Tournament and Copmanhurst Bass Classic both having good numbers of fish caught throughout the river system.

On what was to be a 36 degree day, the morning had beautiful conditions as 17 teams lined up for the start at Corcoran Park in Grafton for the 6am getaway.

Teams ventured up and down the river but from the results that came in at the noon finish one didn't have to go all that far to be onto fish.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

1st place: Coming off a convincing win at the last bream round held at Harwood, father and son combo Allan and Luke Rooks have proved they are quite diverse in their fishing skills.

They fished within sight of Grafton and targeted weed beds in shallow water. They had their best results by rolling light spinnerbaits over the weed beds and the large bass found this irresistible. The Suffolks Sports Big Bass came from this technique at 1.300kg.

With the bass in post spawn, their body conditions are a bit lean, but in saying that, Allan and Luke's two bass hit the scales for a winning weight of 2/2.555kg.

2nd Place: Teammates Nick Anderson and John Goodwin travelled up river from Grafton and fished the many deep rocky walls. They used a mixture of techniques including surface, spinnerbaits and skirted jigs to find a couple of solid bass which would prove to be very handy as they filled in second place with a bag weight of 2/2.250kg.

3rd place: Scott Sutherland and Cheronne Hadley were another teamwho fished within sight of Grafton. They used the early bite session to land 7 to 8 quick fish into the boat. They had the best results casting a Jackall Micro Pompador surface lure over weed beds to bring two bass to the scales and move into 3rd place with 2/2.030kg.

Congratulations to all the place getters and thank you to those who travelled from afar to compete in the warm conditions for Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club's September Bass Teams round.

Be sure to check us out on Facebook under Clarence Valley Sports Fishing Club for all our upcoming rounds and results plus images from the day.

Topics:  australian bass tournament bass fishing clarence valley sports fishing club corcoran park

Grafton Daily Examiner
Family fun at Try Sailing weekend event

Family fun at Try Sailing weekend event

BIG River Sailing Club hosted a fun filled learn to sail event last weekend

$50 million cannabis facility for Casino

Cannabis.

At full scale it will produce 100,000kg of cannabis a year.

Alleged offender chased by member of the public

Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Witness needs to contact police as a matter of urgency

A few degrees of hope for Clarence Valley today

Not much in the way of rain today, but residents can be hopeful for Sunday's forecas

Today's weather has a slight glimmer of hope

Local Partners

Riddell returns a world champion

Amy receives best birthday present: an Indoor Cricket World Cup win

Grafton Dragon Boat Club make a splash in Coffs

SOLID ROW: The Grafton Men's 10s team halfway through its race.

Teams compete at Mylestom

Wallabies assistant Grey argues a case for the defence

Australian Rugby Union assistant coach Nathan Grey.

Grey says 'work in progress' is getting there.