Troy Cordingley with his stepdaughter Toyah.
News

Father’s heartache on one-year anniversary of Toyah’s murder

by Grace Mason
21st Oct 2019 8:30 AM
TOYAH Cordingley's father has remembered his "beautiful" daughter in a heartbreaking tribute one year on from her murder.

Troy Cordingley thanked everyone for their efforts to keep the 24-year-old's memory alive over the past 12 months through their "words, pictures, thoughts and deeds".

"One year today, seems like a couple of months if that," he wrote.

Toyah Cordingley pictured with her father Troy Cordingley. Picture: Facebook
"Today I will spend my time remembering all the wonderful times Toyah and I spent together.

"I know all parents say their child is perfect, but in Toyah's case it is so true, I cannot be more proud of the beautiful person in heart and soul that she has become.

"I miss her terribly but try to stay focused on the fantastic twenty-four years I was so lucky to have."

He asked people not to forget her.

"Keep her memory alive as she is alive in all of us. Justice will come, it may take time, but it will not bring her back," he said.

"She lives in memory now and forever will."

A permanent memorial was unveiled at Wangetti Beach on Saturday. A crowd of more than 120 friends - many arriving amid the roar of Harley Davidson engines and dressed in yellow - gathered to hear speeches and singing in a service that brought onlookers to tears.

A large, permanent concrete memorial for Toyah Cordingley has been unveiled in a service at Wangetti Beach. The memorial stone includes a plaque with a quote chosen by Toyah's family. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
RELATED: HOW TOYAH'S MURDER CHANGED OUR REGION

 

Innisfail-based Indian nurse Rajwinder Singh, who is currently believed to be in India, remains the key person of interest, although police have not provided a recent update on their investigation.

"For operational reasons and to maintain the integrity of this investigation I'm not able to provide any more information or updates at this time," Far North police Det Insp Sonia Smith said.

"Police remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver justice for Toyah, her family, her partner and the community who have shown immense support.

"As police we would like to acknowledge all members of the community who are hurting at this time as it's the anniversary of her death."

