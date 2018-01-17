Menu
Fatigue the cause of latest accident

Jenna Thompson
EMERGENCY services were called to an accident on the Pacific Highway shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

Services arrived to the a single-vehicle-accident which occurred near Eight Mile Lane, Glenugie when the motorist, believed to be heading north, left the roadway and hit a wire safety fence.

It is believed children were in the vehicle at the time. Fortunately, no one involved was injured, however the driver was taken to hospital after complaining of minor pain in their leg.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command said that fatigue was a possibility for causing the incident.

