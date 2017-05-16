Faulty exhaust ends in year's driving ban

A CHAIN of events that began with a broken exhaust has turned into a year-long driving disqualification for a Clarence Valley man.

Stephen Kelly appeared before Grafton Local Court yesterday for sentencing in relation to a mid range drink-driving offence, which occurred in Pound St, Grafton on January 21.

According to police facts, a Holden Commodore being driven by Kelly came to the attention of patrolling officers due to a scraping sound emanating from the car.

As they pulled the Commodore over, Kelly was already pulling over to the side of the road to investigate the noise.

The police saw what appeared to be the exhaust lying on the roadway underneath the car, and observed that Kelly was showing signs of inebriation. He returned a positive roadside breath test, and a subsequent test returned a blood-alcohol level of 0.133.

Yesterday, it was heard in court that it was not Kelly's first drink-driving matter.

Magistrate Robyn Denes sentenced him to an 18-month good behaviour bond, and enforced a 12-month driving disqualification.