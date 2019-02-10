Faulty headlight leads to high speed chase and arrest

An Iluka man was arrested and charged after a high speed pursuit on Friday night.

An Iluka man was arrested and charged after a high speed pursuit on Friday night. TREVOR VEALE

AN ILUKA man, 34, has been arrested and charged with several offences after a 15-minute high-speed pursuit with police that began on Yamba Road and ended in a collision with a tree on Woodford Island.

Duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said police attempted to stop the silver Holden Astra near James Creek at 8.39pm on Friday night due to a faulty headlight but the driver failed to stop instead driving off towards the Harwood Bridge well in excess of the 60km speed zone.

Insp. Reid said the vehicle entered the highway heading towards Grafton in excess of roadworks speed limit and crossed onto the incorrect side of the road on numerous occasions during the pursuit which reached speeds of up to 160km/h.

She said the driver then pulled off the highway near Cowper and headed through Brushgrove village and along Roberts Creek Road on Woodford Island driving dangerously.

Insp. Reid said the reckless driving resulted in the driver failing to negotiate a left-hand bend which caused the vehicle to rotate 180 degrees and slide into a row of trees.

Police went to apprehend the vehicle's occupants, which included two passengers, but the driver conducted another u-turn in an attempt to drive off but was unable to turn sending the vehicle straight into a large tree and surrounding wire fence.

She said despite this, as police were attempting to make arrests the driver continued to attempt to put the vehicle into motion again.

As the driver's door would not open police were forced to smash the window in order to arrest the male driver who then struggled violently with police even after being handcuffed.

Police located a small amount of marijuana in the driver's underwear and a number of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with police pursuit, driving while disqualified, driving in a manner dangerous, resist police and drug offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Grafton Court on Monday.

The two passengers were released without charge.