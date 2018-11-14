Menu
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St. Alistair Brightman
Faulty machinery blamed for fire in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 7:18 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property on Wentworth St about 11pm last night after a blower machine caught fire.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a person was on scene when the machinery caught fire and managed to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters attended the property as a precaution and investigated the shed where the fire started.

The spokesman said faulty blower assembly was confirmed as the cause of the fire.

No property was damaged in the fire and no one sustained any injuries.

Firefighters left the scene about midnight.

