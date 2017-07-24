24°
Lifestyle

Faulty airbags 'can fire shrapnel at you and your family'

ANTHONY KEANE, News Corp Australia Network | 24th Jul 2017 8:11 AM Updated: 10:42 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAR companies have been refitting recalled vehicles with potentially deadly airbags that have killed at least 18 people around the world, including in Australia.

An investigation by consumer group Choice has found that Toyota, Mazda, BMW, Lexus and Subaru have admitted refitting some faulty Takata airbags with identical replacements, while other manufacturers had not shared information.

The airbag mechanism becomes faulty after the airbag has aged, with Toyota saying the replacement airbags would be safe for "a number of years".

Choice's report follows an incident where serious injuries were suffered by a Northern Territory woman in April, and the recent death of a New South Wales man after his Honda CR-V's airbag ruptured in a crash and he was hit in the neck by debris.

Japan's Takata Corporation last month filed for bankruptcy amid the world's largest ever automotive product recall, affecting 100 million vehicles globally including 2.3 million in Australia.

Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey said consumers needed to understand the severity of the problem, with many motorists effectively "driving around with an improvised explosive device a few centimetres from your face".

"It can fire shrapnel at you and your family," he said.

"The scale and severity of this recall is terrifying. It's clear that these car companies are under a great deal of pressure … it's unfortunate that many people who contact them can't get a remedy within a reasonable period of time."

Choice is concerned that some car owners were told by dealers to wait more than six months for a repair. It said several car companies had refitted some recalled vehicles with like-for-like Takata airbags.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims said there had been problems sourcing stock and suppliers given the scale of the airbag recall across 60 makes of cars sold in Australia. Car makers now had enough stock available, he said.

HOW CHOICE TELLS THIS STORY

It was the airbag that left the 21-year-old Australian hospitalised in serious condition.

It happened early on a Monday morning in April. Forecasts say the weather was a fine 25 degrees. She was driving down McMillans Road in Darwin when a car pulled out suddenly.

At 8.11am, there was impact. Her airbag deployed within 0.05 of a second. Were it a different airbag, made by a company not involved in decade-long cover up, she would've been okay, but the airbag went off explosively and a shard of metal shot at her face.

"This type of crash, in normal circumstances, would not have caused this level of injury," says Sergeant Mark Casey of the NT Major Crash Investigation Unit.

The unnamed 21-year-old was the first Australian to fall victim to the largest recall in automotive history, but the laws of probability indicate she will not be the last.

A hundred million vehicles are affected worldwide by the recall of Takata airbags. More than 180 people have sustained injuries as severe as blinding, paralysis and severed vocal chords. To date the global death count stands at 18.

The recall of Takata airbags in Australia is 21 times bigger than that of Volkswagen's emission tampering scandal, and yet - even though it has led to injuries and fatalities - there's little awareness, little outrage.

Thirteen manufacturers have these airbags fitted in over fifty models of cars, with prices as varied as a $15,000 Honda Jazz to a $526,000 Ferrari 458. Manufacturers doubt they'll get close to replacing all of the cars affected. 

More at Choice

News Corp Australia

Topics:  choice editors picks safety takata airbags

Just In

Mosquitoes get buzzy infecting 150 locals with diseases

Mosquitoes get buzzy infecting 150 locals with diseases

STEEP increase in mosquito virus notifications as 150 Northern NSW locals contract Barmah Forest virus, dengue fever and Ross River virus

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

12 jobs in the Clarence Valley right now

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for work? Here are some local jobs available

Ex-Sea Eagles captain swoops in to Grafton junior league

STAR POWER: Ex-NRL player Jamie Lyon with Ghosts junior Grayson Reimer on Saturday.

Jamie Lyon a hit with all the kids at junior league day.

Local Partners

RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

HAVE these students started momentum for long-awaited riverfront development?

Our future in your hands (and a cartoonist's)

Cartoonist to leave mark on Our Future Clarence workshops

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

10 Things To Do this week...

acca dacca

Find out what fun events are happening in the Clarence Valley

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

The Aussie star has admitted to being “wildly intimidated” about going toe to toe with the Oscar winner who plays the 'goddess of death' Hela.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Clue buried in Game of Thrones intro

Is this a clue hidden in the Game of Thrones intro?

Is this a clue or a red herring left by the show's creators?

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

FINAL CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

Two princes regret rushing the last phonecall with their mother

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'