Grass Trees, Paddy's Flat by Julie McKenzie.
Favourites back at the Gallery

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
After a short summer break, Cowper Art Gallery and Studio opens it’s doors again with a new exhibition.

Looking Back, Moving Forward marks the return of two of the gallery’s favourite artists with an exhibition showcasing the work of Pat Jenkins and Julie McKenzie.

Both these extraordinary Clarence Valley artists share a love of the Australian bush from quite different perspectives.

Pat’s work is a timeless depiction of places she has visited over her lifetime.

Exploring Australia, as well as the Clarence Valley, in pursuit of bird life and beautiful landscapes Pat creates beautiful work that brings a sense of calm to any interior.

Using a variety of media Pat paints Mother Nature as she sees her.

Julie’s work has evolved over her lifetime reflecting her passion for making things along with her political ideals.

The impact of climate change and the alarming rate of extinctions have had a strong influence on Julie’s recent paintings and sculptures.

However the intrinsic beauty of the Australian bush remains and it’s ability to regenerate offers us an enduring sense of optimism.

Looking Back, Moving Forward is showing at Cowper Art Gallery and Studio from February 29 through until April 5.

The Gallery will be hosting a special opening event on the afternoon of Saturday February 29 at 3pm with wine and live music.

Join the artists and the fabulous Macleles Music group to celebrate the first exhibition for 2020 at Cowper Art Gallery and Studio.

Gallery opening times are Saturday and Sunday from 10-4pm, and Thursday to Sunday, 10-4pm, in school holidays.

Check the Gallery’s Facebook page for up to date information www.facebook.com/cowperartgallery and the website http://cowperartgallery.com for all the details.

