BEHIND THE DESK: Who will claim hockey's grand finals?

TEARS AND TITLES: Upsets coming to Brent Livermore Field

AFTER a gruelling season on the turfs it all comes down to this weekend as grand final day arrives at Grafton hockey complex.

While the men's A-grade final appears split down the middle between the two warring outfits, I think the big game experience of Bears will be enough to edge a strong Barbs side.

Two weeks ago it would have been easy to seal the premiership up for Barbs after a brutal dissection of its grand final opponents in the major semi-final.

But after returning to a full strength line-up last week with a clinical effort to down Royals - the Bears are back in town.

Representative player Justin Alford has been at the top of his game the past few seasons but has taken it to the next level in 2017 and is combining well with lethal inner Brayden Lollback.

The talented Lollback will face off with Barbs leader Josh Wainwright in a mouth-watering battle of the finishers - the winner will determine this final.

While the A-grade women's decider looks shored up as a three-peat for McAuley, I suspect Barbs are good enough to pull off an upset as long as they can leave their differences off the turf.

Barbs almost imploded two weeks ago with troops walking off mid-game in their 4-0 semi-final loss to McAuley but managed to show what they can achieve as a unit upsetting Demons Green last week.

They have the talent on deck, all the side needs now is for all that talent to pull in the same direction.

NO UPSETS: Favourites backed for hockey grand finals

If you didn't already know the Barbarians men's team meant business, you do know after a 6-3 demolition job on reigning premiers Village Green City Bears in their major semi-final clash.

Granted, it was an understrength Bears outfit, but the Barbs have been the form team all season, as proven by their minor premiership title.

However we all know minor premierships count for little when a grand final is on the line. Under the captaincy of Josh Wainwright the Barbs have played fantastic hockey, and with rising stars like Tyler Gaddes and Riley Power complementing their senior players they will be hard to beat.

Looking at the women's fixture, I think it's McAuley White's to lose.

Under coach Kyran Robertson the team is a precise unit and they've been hard to beat all season.

The class of strikers such as Ellynie Cameron and Tiahnee Cropper, who have both recently represented New South Wales at the Australian Country Championships in Townsville, should prove to be too much firepower for Barbs Helgas to handle.

Either way, should make for two cracking games of hockey.