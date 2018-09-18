Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

IN TUNE: Dougherty Villa resident Evelyn Gane, Work Placement student Kara-leigh Hartog and Dougherty Villa staff and volunteers sing along with the U3A Good Vibes choir.

THE danger of the Federal Government's Royal Commission into aged care is that it could create fear and uncertainty in the public, says the head of a leading provider.

The CEO of Clarence Village Ltd, Duncan McKimm, said it was difficult to comment on what direction it could take until the terms of reference were known.

"The terms of reference for the commission are going to be critical," Mr McKimm said.

"You've got to hope that what comes out of the commission is ultimately constructive and this is where the terms of reference are important.

"We don't want a whole bunch of horror stories. All that does is create panic in the community about something we are all going to experience.

"It will be great if the Royal Commission focuses on systemic issues, rather than chasing the tabloid headline stuff.

"Ultimately aged care is something most of us are going to have a stake in, firstly for family members and ultimately ourselves."

He said families often felt some guilt when putting a loved one into aged care.

"Adding a new level of fear and uncertainty onto that with the findings coming out of a Royal Commission is going to harm the community as well as the industry," Mr McKimm said.

He said Clarence Valley people should be reasonably confident that their loved ones were in good care.

"I think locally we've got a group of pretty good operators offering a good service," he said.

"As a community-run organisation, Clarence Village staff here have a close relationship with the community.

"I know that in the past members of the board here had parents who were residents.

"And when you have 200 local residents and 55 local staff, you know that represents a fairly extensive contact with most of the local community, which is a reason why our residents receive such a high level of care."

The Daily Examiner contacted other Clarence Valley aged care providers for comment, but none replied before deadline.