Fear, grief as terminally ill dad prepares to say goodbye

REASONS TO LIVE: Corey Taylor, 34, and the family he wants to live for, Ciara, 11, Braden, 4 and Jordan, 12.

WHAT does a dying man do when his four-year-old son says, "Daddy you're not allowed to go to heaven yet."

"You tell the truth," Corey Taylor said at the weekend. "The doctor said you have to tell them, from the beginning.

"I'm scared," the Gympie man admits as he fights for life, against a cancer doctors say cannot be cured.

With crippling burns from a house fire when he was seven weeks old, Mr Taylor has since had his foot removed, after school bullies kept kicking his scars.

It is a life which has never been easy, but it is the only one he has and he absolutely does not want to die.

"Last year I had testicular cancer and I thought I was well in the clear from that. I'm only just 34," he said.

"About three months ago I started getting stomach cramps, but it was Stage Four bowel cancer, terminal, something rare in someone so young.

"I want to spend my last days with the kids. I've stopped working and I need to drive for treatment. It's going to be difficult," he said.

A few good friends have helped, including Kelly Bradford at Uniting Church Child Care and Deb Mason at Gympie Regional Realty.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Deb on 0429 989982.

"The worst part is knowing I will never see the kids grow up and make their way in life. They say I might have three years, but Braden will only be seven then," Mr Taylor said.