Man dead after ferocious house fire

UPDATE 10.45am: A MAN in his 60s has died in a ferocious blaze on the Tweed this morning.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed they had received a call at 8.25am this morning, with reports of large volumes of smoke issuing from a single level complex in Flamingo Place.

Firefighters attend to a fire in Flamingo Place, Tweed Heads in which an elderly man is believed to have died. (1 May 2018) Brianna Morris-Grant

The spokesperson said the fire was believed to have started in the bedroom, where it was contained within the hour.

Following a search of the home, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District found the body of a man, believed to be aged in his 60s.

#BREAKING: A person has reportedly died in a Tweed house fire. More details to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/nHs03OOIVq — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) May 1, 2018

Four people managed to escape from the fire.

Tweed Heads Station Officer Price Conlan said the house was already engulfed in flame when his team arrived at around 9.15am.

"Unfortunately while they were searching for that person, they have come across a deceased person in the bedroom," he said.

"He was an invalid, and he has fallen out of his wheelchair and been unable to exit the building prior to our arrival."

Neighbours reported the man lived alone but was visited by care workers after returning home from amputation surgery four months ago.

Neighbour Laurine Sanders said another resident had tried to convince the man to leave, to no avail.

"She'd just come back from church and she heard him yelling fire, fire," she said.

"She's run over to him and there were newspapers on fire, he was trying to put them out with the broom.

"She was telling him, 'come on John, get out', but he wouldn't leave them."

Kristy Lethbord and her husband, living around the corner, rushed to help when they noticed the blaze.

"My partner grabbed the hose and started trying to put it out before the fire brigade got here," she said.

"Windows were popping out, we were trying to get people away."