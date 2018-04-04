FEARLESS: Rebels junior steps up to halfback role

Former club junior, Keiron Johnson-Heron will take over the halfback role for the South Grafton Rebels this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is not a lot of South Grafton Rebels halfback Keiron JohnsonHeron, but that doesn't stop him from throwing all of it into the action on field.

The 23-year-old is fearless.

And it is a quality that Rebels coach Ron Gordon hopes will come to the fore when the side meets Grafton Ghosts in the Battle of the River local derby this weekend.

The kid from Lawrence, who played most of his junior football in the red and white, will get his first crack at the seven jersey this weekend after playing all of 2017 on the right wing.

"I played a lot of my juniors in the halves for the Rebels and I am excited to get the opportunity to do it in first grade,” he said. "I would have liked to get time in the halves last season, but I was just as happy to do what the team needed.”

It won't be an easy task for Johnson-Heron as he partners fellow young gun Nick McGrady in the halves after the departures of seasoned campaigners Hugh Stanley (Lower Clarence) and Kayan Davis (Sydney).

The softly spoken half did not have to talk much on the wing last year, but that is something he is already changing.

"I am feeling more pressure this season, there is a lot more people watching me, but I am ready to push myself,” he said.

"Ron has spoken to me about talking more on the field. I need to open my mouth and it is something I am working on.

"We have lost a bit without Hughie here, but I think it is just an opportunity for the older blokes to step up.”

One of those seasoned players stepping up to the plate this weekend is front-rower Karl Woodley, who will take over the captaincy of the Rebels while Grant Stevens remains on the injured list.

Stevens will likely be on the sidelines until the June long weekend after he had a successful knee reconstruction in the off-season.

It is a fact that is killing the Rebels leader as the side eyes off a tough start to the season against their arch rivals.

It will be all hands on deck for the club at McKittrick Park on Sunday, with all four grades going to battle.

While the clashes are usually of Biblical proportions, Johnson-Heron said he is trying to go into the game just like any other this season.

"They are a good side, they were undefeated last year but we can't think about that,” he said. "Things have come a bit easier this pre-season. I am getting more used to the boys, and it means I am coming out of my shell more.

"That's why I want to go into this game just like a normal game, to make sure there is not that added pressure. I will probably be targeted a bit, halfbacks always do, but I am not too worried about it.

"It's about how you get back up from the hit.”

Ladies league tag will kick off Sunday afternoon's action at McKittrick Park at 11am.