Fears about what's in depot runoff sparks EPA order

Hutchinson Builders employees inspecting the runoff from the Clarence Valley Council depot site last week.

THE MUDDY run off pouring from the construction site of the Clarence Valley Council's depot in South Grafton, has prompted prevention orders from the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

The EPA issued the council and Hutchinson Builders with prevention notices to address environmental concerns at the former South Grafton Sewage Treatment Plant.

The notices follow two inspections in the past two days where EPA officers observed a large amount of sediment-laden water leaving the site and entering the stormwater system.

The EPA prevention notices state that Clarence Valley Council and Hutchison Builders must now:

Engage a consultant to prepare an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan by Wednesday, March 22.

Implement the Erosion and Sediment Control Plan by Wednesday, March 29.

Implement an ongoing inspection and maintenance program for erosion and sediment.

EPA manager regional operations North Coast Brett Nudd said it was important to have this preventative work done with more rain expected in the coming weeks.

"We've been working with Clarence Valley Council to ensure the necessary upgrades to the erosion and sediment controls are implemented as quickly as possible, to prevent more run off leaving the site and potentially damaging the surrounding area and waterways,” Mr Nudd said.

"These prevention notices are an important step in ensuring that medium term actions are taken to protect the environment.

"We've also taken water samples that are being analysed and these results will inform our ongoing investigations.”

The EPA will take a range of factors into account to determine its regulatory response, including the degree of environmental harm, potential health impacts, compliance history, public interest and best environmental outcomes.

Members of the community can report pollution incidents to the EPA's 24-hour Environment Line on 131 555.

Clarence Valley Council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, downplayed fears of asbestos leaching from the site during the recent rain event.

Asbestos found on the site in November brought construction to a halt while more than 70,000 tonnes of contaminated soil was removed from the site at a cost of $7 million.

But pieces of asbestos were exposed after rain last month at some places on the site, during a surface inspection to give it the all clear for work to restart.

This asbestos was removed and the site was given the all clear earlier this month.

Residents have been alarmed at the prospect of asbestos and othe contaminants washing from the site after heavy rain began last Tuesday.

The council has been contacted for further comment.