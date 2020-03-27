Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Fears caravans ‘cruise ships of the Outback’

by Nicholas McElroy
27th Mar 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS are reportedly flocking to remote parts of the state in an attempt to avoid the coronavirus.

The influx of visitors to southwest Queensland, defying orders from authorities to stay home, is creating anxiety for some residents of remote communities.

Those in remote regions don't have the same access to the same medical services available in metropolitan areas.

Drought and emergency management Minister David Littleproud says he has written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calling for calm and to further mitigate risks of virus spread.

Queensland Federal MP David Littleproud says caravans could become the “cruise ships of the Outback’. File picture
Queensland Federal MP David Littleproud says caravans could become the “cruise ships of the Outback’. File picture

"Unfortunately this action could turn caravans into the cruise ships of the outback if someone is infected and spreads it in small communities with the health resources to support them," Mr Littleproud said in a statement.

He said some regional mayors have told him of their concerns about the issue.

Meanwhile rural doctors have reminded those who live in isolated communities their towns aren't protected from the spread of the virus.

coronaviruspromo

"Cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed in numerous rural communities," says Dr Adam Coltzau.

"But some rural Australians are still walking around in La-La Land, thinking COVID-19 is only a big city issue.

"This couldn't be further from the truth."
Dr Coltzau is who is leading the COVID-19 response for the Rural Doctors Association of Australia and Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. He said people should self-isolate at home and work from home wherever possible.

Originally published as Fears caravans 'cruise ships of the Outback'

More Stories

caravaning caravans coronavirus cruise ships editors picks social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Less time to talk, no time for questions

        premium_icon Less time to talk, no time for questions

        News Council enters brave new world as committees get the flick and new technologies touted

        • 27th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
        Owner sets record straight on 'COVID-19 lockdown'

        premium_icon Owner sets record straight on 'COVID-19 lockdown'

        News Claims had been made that a resident who tested positive to the coronavirus visited...

        Chamber extends hand of support

        premium_icon Chamber extends hand of support

        News Group pivots to become ‘conduit’ for information in time of ‘dire business...

        One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        premium_icon One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        Opinion Is Gladys Berejiklian’s relationship with Scott Morrison too broken to repair?