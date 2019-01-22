Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck 'completely destroyed', exclusion zone in place

Tara Miko
by
22nd Jan 2019 1:16 PM | Updated: 2:18 PM

UPDATE: An exclusion zone is in place around a tanker truck which has rolled and caught alight west of Charleville.

The 500m exclusion zone was put in place about 12.30pm at the scene on Old Quilpie Rd at Cooladdi.

The road is closed to all traffic.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews reported the truck had been destroyed by fire when they arrived on scene.

The spokesman said it had been "burnt out" with small flames still visible.

The truck had been carting molasses at the time.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are rushing to reports a tanker has rolled and possibly caught alight on a remote road in the region's far south-west.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are en route to the incident on Old Quilpie Rd at Cooladdi, a small locality about 60km west of Charleville.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also en route with more expected to be deployed to the incident.

Initial reports received about 11.50am suggest the truck, carting diesel, rolled and caught alight.

The driver is reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

An exclusion zone is expected to be established around the incident.

charleville editors picks queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services truck rollover
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lucky lottery win strikes the Clarence

    premium_icon Lucky lottery win strikes the Clarence

    Lifestyle Powerball may have passed us by, but $200,000 winner for Clarence was shocked at win last week

    Fire threatens homes in coastal village

    Fire threatens homes in coastal village

    News Fire crews to visit site this morning

    Find out who's up for an Australia Day award

    premium_icon Find out who's up for an Australia Day award

    News The full list of Clarence Valley nominees for this year

    SuperCoach NRL new season now under way

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL new season now under way

    Rugby League 10 things we learned from NRL SuperCoach last season