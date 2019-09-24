Fears for missing man last sighted at Carnival of Flowers

Trevor Wilson has been missing since Saturday. If you see him phone PoliceLink on 131 444. He is described as Caucasian with a proportionate build, around 170 centimetres tall with short grey hair and green eyes.

Trevor Wilson has been missing since Saturday. If you see him phone PoliceLink on 131 444. He is described as Caucasian with a proportionate build, around 170 centimetres tall with short grey hair and green eyes. QPS

POLICE searching for missing man Trevor Wilson have reason to believe he may be in the Toowoomba area.

Mr Wilson, 62, was last seen at his Katoomba Crescent home, Mount Tamborine, by his wife on Friday evening but was gone when she woke up on Saturday.

Useful information from members of the public has been provided to Policelink which indicates Mr Wilson may have been at Carnival of Flowers events in Toowoomba at the weekend.

The number one concern of police and Mr Wilson's family is his well-being and are urging him to make contact to visit his nearest police to let them know he is okay and so they can finalise their missing person report.

A search of the Tamborine area at the weekend was not successful.

Mr Wilson is described as Caucasian with a proportionate build, around 170 centimetres tall with short grey hair and green eyes.

It is not known exactly what he was wearing when he left home, however it is likely he is wearing a shirt, shorts, walking shoes and a hooded jumper.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Wilson or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901841600