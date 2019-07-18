Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Top Stories

    HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    premium_icon HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    Breaking THE daughter of missing man Lachlan Cairns has made an emotional appeal for public assistance to help find her father, missing since last Friday

    Charger sparks future: new tech to bring tourism to Valley

    premium_icon Charger sparks future: new tech to bring tourism to Valley

    Council News NRMA and council join forces to bring electric cars into the region

    Residents fearful of plant's 'toxic fumes'

    premium_icon Residents fearful of plant's 'toxic fumes'

    News EPA gives blessing for asphalt to be made at South Grafton site

    Meet the candidates: Sahara Powell

    premium_icon Meet the candidates: Sahara Powell

    People and Places Get to know the junior Jacaranda Queen candidates a little better