Fears for world hertiage listed forest

A PROPOSED 141-lot subdivision in Iluka has community members concerned about the environmental impacts on the world-heritage listed rainforest near the development.

The Stevens Group, which is responsible for the development, has put out an invitation for public comment on the application.

The owner of the land, the Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council, has a set of specific wishes for the land, including education, training, housing, support programs, crafts, transport and playgrounds.

The community subdivision is expected to generate income for the land council and strengthen its future direction towards self-determination.

The application, which is currently available for viewing at Clarence Valley Council chambers in Maclean and Grafton and online, details the extensive surveys undertaken to understand the Hickey St land and its environment.

According to the report, close attention has been paid to the nearby Gondwana Rainforest of Australia - Iluka Nature Reserve. The eastern boundary is about 220 metres from the reserve.

The land in question is also close to three national parks - Broadwater, Bundjalung and Yuraygir, all of which are home to threatened species.

The report details a number of plans, such as the Cultural Heritage Plan, Urban Design, and Habitat Management Plan, which all aim to address issues facing the development.

Since the original proposal, the development has been decreased by 22 lots and the park areas in the subdivision have been increased.

The full report on the development, major management plans and public comment can be made at https://stevensgroup.com.au/