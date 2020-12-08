Menu
Police are desperately trying to find Juteza Ariana Nootai, who disappeared two days ago.
News

Fears grow for missing girl

by Emily Cosenza
8th Dec 2020 3:27 PM

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Sydney's south-west two days ago.

Juteza Ariana Nootai was last seen at 5.30am on Sunday at Wiley Park and was wearing black pants with a white and black striped top and white shoes at the time.

Campsie Police officers have launched a desperate search for the teen who is of Pacific Islander-Maori appearance.

Officers say she is about 155-160cm tall with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Miss Nootai or believes they know her whereabouts is asked to contact Campsie Police immediately.

Anyone with information about can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Fears grow for missing girl, 14

