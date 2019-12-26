Fears hot chilli sauce bottles could explode

A popular hot sauce has been recalled over fears the bottles could explode, squirting chilli paste into the eyes, face and homes of customers.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand announced a product recall of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce 17oz and 28oz bottles on Thursday.

The fear is the bottles will explode on opening due to a lactic acid build up "causing certain bottles to bloat and continue to ferment".

"Product may splatter on to property or persons on opening," the statement reads.

"Do not open bottles that feel bloated. Customers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full cash refund."

The recall only applies to bottles with a best before date of March 2021.

Australia Border Forces allegedly found 400kg of methylamphetamine concealed in bottles of Sriracha imported from the USA, leading to a number of arrests. Picture: NSW Police

It comes after a tough couple of months for the Thailand chilli sauce.

In December, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the importation of $300 million of drug ice hidden inside bottles of Sriracha.

Police allege Sydney woman Aleksija Vracar used a fake driver's licence to set up a business address, which was the destination of the drugs sent to the US in October.

NSW Organised Crime Squad detectives turned up at the Bosnian-born woman's Merrylands apartment on December 5 expecting to charge her over possessing false identification to import drugs.

But a search of her humble unit allegedly uncovered an Aladdin's cave of criminality.

More than $640,000 in cash was found stashed around the home including $472,820 in two shopping bags in the bedroom and $12,400 bursting out of an envelope.

Aleksija Vracar, 24, was charged on after police allegedly found $640,000 cash, drugs and guns inside her Merrylands home.

Another $55,000 was allegedly found stuffed in a shoebox and the rest inside a handbag.

Police said that hidden in a suitcase in a bedroom was a .22 calibre shortened bolt action rifle and semiautomatic pistol.

In a vacuum sealed bag, officers allegedly found a second semi automatic pistol.

Her matter has been adjourned to January 30.