Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Environment

Fears more oceanside homes will collapse

18th Jul 2020 7:52 AM

TWO homes at Wamberal on NSW's Central Coast have partially crumbled into the sea with fears growing more could be lost.

Monster waves and high tides smashed the luxury homes along Ocean View Drive in Wamberal for the past few days, making a number of houses unstable.

The SES told residents on Saturday it would be cutting power and water to all properties long the road in a bid to keep locals safe.

The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift
The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift

 

The damage at Wamberal Beach.
The damage at Wamberal Beach.

Ocean View Drive resident Matilda Cahill told the ABC the decision from the SES was "frustrating".

"We've had a couple of engineers here this morning saying the house is looking all right … but there'll be no power, no water, they're turning it off so we've got to go. We don't have a house to go to, but we've got to go," she said.

High tide returns at night, with residents likely facing a sleepless night as they wait to see if their home could also be lost.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a number of dangerous surf warnings this week, reporting swell as high as 11.5m.

 

The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift
The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift

More Stories

climate change editors picks erosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

        Rugby League Check out the action as the Magpies took on the Rebels in the Group 1 junior league opener

        Shelton stable star Belflyer hangs up the horseshoes

        premium_icon Shelton stable star Belflyer hangs up the horseshoes

        Horses “John really unlocked what he could do … we thought we might have something...

        JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        premium_icon JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        Crime ‘It’s one thing to break into a store to steal a car battery based on a need, but...

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...