EXCAVATION: Fears Redcliffe woman met with foul play

POLICE investigating the disappearance of a US woman from Redcliffe and Brisbane last year will begin an excavation at Bracken Ridge on Saturday.

Homicide detectives have now joined detectives from Moreton district to investigate the disappearance of Priscilla Brooten who was reported missing in December last year.

Ms Brooten, 46, was last seen in July 2018 in Bracken Ridge.

A citizen of the United States, Ms Brooten lived in Redcliffe and Bracken Ridge for the last six years.

Family and friends have had no contact from Ms Brooten and have significant concern for her safety.

"We can confirm Operation Quebec Storage is now a homicide investigation,'' Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hogan of Moreton District said.

"We have a number of enquiries and today the focus will be on the search and excavation at a residence in Bracken Ridge.

"We share the fear of Ms Brooten's family and friends and have reason to believe she may have met with foul play."

Police are also appealing for anyone with information about the car pictured below to come forward.

The car was being driven by Ms Brooten for about a year before her disappearance.

It was found abandoned in Bunton Street, Scarborough about 9pm on Friday, July 6, 2018.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car being left in the street that night or may have noticed anything suspicious in the area that night to come forward,'' Det Snr Sgt Hogan said.

"Regardless of how trivial you think the information might be, it may be crucial to our investigation.''

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.