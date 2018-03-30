Feast in the Field back this year

IT IS one of the most unique food events held on the North Coast, and it's back on the calendar this year.

Feast in the Field, organised by the Organic Matters Foundation and held at Solum Farm, Mororo will be held on Saturday May 5, from 12pm-6pm.

Billed as the best of bush food celebrating the taste of our bioregion, it will include foods both local and wild from the land and sea, the day will showcase the best local produce the area has to offer.

With special guest chef Clayton Donovan taking the stage alongside some of the finest chefs in the Valley led by the team from Leche Cafe, their fresh take on local food, this year with a wild caught theme is one not to be missed.

Tickets are $170 each, and include transport to and from Solum farm. Entertainment on the day will be by popular band Tijuana Cartel and support Salt & Steel, and can be purchased from https://www.stickytickets.com.au/66887/feast_in_the_field_2018.aspx.