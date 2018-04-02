Feast in the Field will be fresh, wild and flavourful

2nd Plunge Festival signature food event, Feast In The Field on Solum Farm at Mororo

2nd Plunge Festival signature food event, Feast In The Field on Solum Farm at Mororo debrah novak

FRESH, wild caught and flavourful are key words synonymous with the best produce grown in the Clarence Valley.

Next month, one of the Clarence Valley's signature food events Feast In The Field will be proving every one of those words true when they showcase a range of local produce.

Planning for the event began a few months ago with organisers Mike and Cheryl Smith, Organic Matters Foundation principals.

Yamba chef Zac Roberts and botanical distiller Cheryl Smith discuss the use of flavours for the upcoming Feast In The Field. Debrah Novak

"We are really excited to be bringing back ABC and SBS Celebrity chef Clayton Donovan and Jamie Oliver's Australian right hand man Adrian Rich to headline our event,” they said.

"In our opinion it doesn't get any better than that and when you include some of our local chefs in a collaboration menu we know we will see something special on the day.”

One of the local chefs at this years event is Zac Roberts, co owner of Leche Yamba.

"This year we want to introduce a variety of subtle flavours to the degustation and having access to Cheryl Smith's new botanical distillery will allow us to experiment and be a bit more creative with what we can cook,” Mr Roberts said.

"Here across the Clarence Valley we grow and catch all this amazing food and for that to be so accessible to a chef like me is living the dream.”

Feast In The Field is on Saturday, May 5 from 12-6pm, tickets are $170 per seat and include alcohol and bus fare to Solum Farm. Tickets are available at Stickytickets.