Feast of fine music coming to Clarence

WORLD PREMIERE: Composer Elena Kats-Chernin and pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska will play in Grafton later this month.

CHART-topping musicians are flocking to the Clarence Valley and renowned composer-piano duo Elena Kats-Chernin and TamaraAnna Cislowska are no exception.

Their albums Butterflying and Unsent Love Letters will showcase the joy and wonder of Kats-Chernin's music.

Cislowska said the show will be fun, diverse and give lots of insight into the minds of great composers.

"You'll see Elena's music de-constructed and constructed before your very eyes. From her greatest hits to music from yesterday... perhaps literally,” she said.

Those "greatest hits” include Eliza Aria from the ballet Wild Swans, as well as Russian Rag.

"They're always welcome moments in our concerts because they come with a smile of recognition and I can feel the audience waiting for them,” Cislowska said.

"Luckily, Elena never, ever gets sick of playing them.”

Butterflying is the first full survey of Kats-Chernin's piano music and a wonderful tribute to over two decades of friendship. The program will also include pieces of yearning and sweet melancholy from Unsent Love Letters, and more dramatic finger-busters like Marcato, and Scherzino, which was inspired by the music of Bach.