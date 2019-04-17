Feature race second leg of winning double for apprentice

A file photo of jockey Leah Kilner who rode a double at Grafton on Monday.

RACING: Hydrazine refused to lie down and gave star apprentice Leah Kilner one last kick to win Monday's feature Pro-Ride Services The Jackal Flying (1015m) at Grafton.

Named in honour of the dual-Ramornie Handicap winner The Jackal, Hydrazine showed some of the fortitude exhibited by The Jackal winning two Ramornies at Grafton in 2007 and 2008 for his Tamworth owner-trainer Paul St Vincent.

The eight-year-old gelding is a son of Stratum and has now won 12 of his 68 starts for Ballina trainer Stephen Lee, who describes him as an old gem.

More at home on a wet track, Hydrazine is also "effective on the dry”, Lee said.

"Leah's ridden his last few starts and rode him well today.

"He's an old gem, tries hard every time.”

Hydrazine had drawn wide (9) and Kilner elected to go forward when he jumped well.

She hoped he'd be able to rate him so that he had a "kick” left and that's how it panned it out.

"He gave me one good kick and held on,” she said.

"He was awesome.”

Kilner had outridden her country claim earlier in the day when she piloted I'll Miss You to victory for Ballina trainer Julie Pratten.

That was her 80th winner and Hydrazine her 81st.

Seven-year-old I'll Miss You, a daughter of Teranaba, won for the eighth time and fourth at Grafton when successful in the $22,000 Exclusive Trophies Benchmark 66 Handicap (2230m).

It was her eighth win in 54 starts and her fourth at Grafton.

While The Jackal Flying was the feature named after the Ramornie Handicap star, Aiden St Vincent rode the Tamworth sprinter in much of his work for his father.

Now based at Coffs Harbour, Aiden also celebrated a win at Grafton when lightly raced Fearnley won the Andrew Graham Electrician Maiden Handicap (1115m).

The three-year-old gelding son of I Am Invincible was having just his second race start after debuting with a ninth to Usmanov at Ipswich last October.

A good spell and a nice trial at Grafton had the gelding ready to strike and he raced to a good half length win.

Fellow Coffs Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis also saluted later in the meeting, winning the fifth with New Zealand-bred Spender.

The seven-year-old gelding son of Sir Percy ran away with the Prestige Wedding & Event Hire Class 2 Handicap (1420m).

He was having his 10th start for his veteran trainer who has high hopes for a horse "with a lot of tricks”.

"He knows how to get beat,” Jim Jarvis said after the win.

"But today it fell in our favour. If he could just mend his manners and go a bit easier earlier.”

Spender is lightly raced for a seven-year-old because he spent two years on the sidelines after suffering a bad leg injury.

He also races "with a bolt in his leg” but that doesn't seem to affect him, Jim Jarvis said.