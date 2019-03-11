Fed up Clarence youth to strike for climate action ... again

TAKING A STAND: Odin Sage, Ella Freelander, Shiann Broderick, Amoretta Hartley and Rachel Sloan (front) plan to participate in the nationwide School Strike 4 Climate Action on Friday.

TAKING A STAND: Odin Sage, Ella Freelander, Shiann Broderick, Amoretta Hartley and Rachel Sloan (front) plan to participate in the nationwide School Strike 4 Climate Action on Friday. Tim Jarrett

FRUSTRATED by a lack of action on climate change, Clarence Valley students are preparing to strike in order to send politicians a message.

The School Strike 4 Climate Action is an attempt by students to show politicians young people want action when it comes to dealing with carbon emissions.

Part of co-ordinated action around the world this Friday, March 15 the Grafton strike is the second by local students who want to prevent some of the worst effects of climate change from being realised in their lifetime.

Concerned that governments were not taking climate change seriously, local student Shiann Broderick is involved in helping to organise the strike and invited the whole community to get involved.

"Governments should listen to the people and the youth are telling them we want change on these issues because this is not a sustainable future for us,” Ms Broderick said.

"I want any kids who might be interested to have a look at the website and check out what the strike is all about.

"This is not just for students. We welcome any adults who share our concern to come along as well.”

Political support for the coal industry, melting polar ice caps and rising sea levels were all motivations for Ms Broderick to strike, adding that increasingly erratic weather was also becoming the norm.

"We are striking because governments are not taking action on climate change,” she said. "They are allowing projects like Adani to go ahead and it will harm the environment and contribute to the effects of climate change.

"Politicians really should be looking at renewable energy.”

The strike will start outside Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis' office in Prince St, Grafton at 11am where students will gather then march to Market Square via Federal MP Kevin Hogan's office.

At Market Square at noon there will be a number of speeches followed by live music and Ms Broderick said they wanted more people to get involved in the creative side of the event.

"We are on the lookout for anyone interested in speaking at the event and local musicians who could donate their time to play.”

Amoretta Hartley, who also intends to march, said most people were supportive of the strike but there had been some confusion in the community over whether or not they were representing their school.

"We want students to wear casual clothing because this is not part of school,” she said.

"We want to make it clear that we are marching as individuals.”

For more info visit www.schoolstrike4climate.com.