Latrell Mitchell needs to find a home for 2020 and beyond.
Rugby League

Fed up Tigers sensationally pull out of race for Latrell

by Paul Crawley
28th Nov 2019 11:04 AM
WESTS Tigers has sensationally withdrawn its offer for disgruntled Sydney Roosters star Latrell Mitchell.

The shock revelation came on Thursday morning when Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe contacted the 22-year-old's management to inform them that they would be pursuing other interests.

The Tigers had previously tabled a four-year $3.8 million offer for the Australian centre.

"We have informed Latrell's manager that today we have withdrawn our offer," Pascoe told the Daily Telegraph.

"Our first responsibility is to our club and we can't be inactive in a market like the NRL player market and afford to sit around and wait.

"We have no ill-feeling towards Latrell or his management and if they still would like to talk in the future we would welcome that.

"We will continue to pursue the talent that is out there in order to complement our already talented squad."

The Tigers weren’t willing to wait around for the star centre. Picture: Phil Hillyard

It is understood the Tigers initiated talks two weeks ago, but have become exasperated with the ongoing delays and lack of clarity around Mitchell's position.

Pascoe said the club felt an obligation to Tigers fans to keep them in the loop about what direction the club was heading.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe didn’t rule out future negotiations. Picture: Brett Costello

The Tigers would be willing to reopen negotiations with Mitchell at a later date if he showed a genuine interest in joining the club, he said.

