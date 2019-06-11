WALK OUT: Fed up workers off the job

THE increase in assaults in the juvenile justice system has led to staff walking off the job.

Staff at Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre stopped work under the Work Health and Safety Act on Sunday after two serious assaults on staff at other facilities in the past week.

The Juvenile Justice staff member was punched eight times at the Cobham Centre. PSA

Public Service Association acting general secretary Troy Wright said frustration had been building among staff across the sector due to inaction by the State Government when it came to managing violent detainees.

"This issue has been building for two-and-a-half years, with violence escalating in frequency and severity," he said.

"There is no management strategy as they (violent detainees) are just moved around between facilities across the state. They might end up at Acmena as their only punishment."

In the latest string of violence, an officer was assaulted at the Frank Baxter Centre in Kariong on Friday, while at Cobham on Saturday an officer suffered a broken nose, eye socket and concussion after being punched eight times by an offender.

The PSA was calling on the government to create therapeutic units in the centres to help officers manage high-risk offenders and improve their detainees' rehabilitation opportunities.

Mr Wright said it was a credit to staff who responded to these attacks by calling for better facilities for the detainees and only wanted the type of strategies on offer to adult detainees.

Staff also raised the issue of violent offenders over the age of 18 and Mr Wright said sometimes men up to the age of 21 would be serving their time in a juvenile facility if they were sentenced as such.

The walk-out concluded after a meeting in the Industrial Relations Commission involving the PSA and Juvenile Justice, which subsequently organised a meeting between staff and the new head of department Michael Coutts-Trotter.

"We agreed to a number of things, including the transfer of an 18-year old who had been involved in the incidents to an adult correctional facility," a Juvenile Justice spokesperson said.

However Mr Wright said it remained to be seen whether or not the government was serious about reducing violence in juvenile justice centres like Acmena.

"We will see if they take action, we have had promises and commitments for years and nothing gets done," he said.

"We have a new minister and secretary but what we need to see is a new attitude."