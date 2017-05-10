Federal Budget has positives and negatives for small businesses

BUSINESS BENEFITS: Small businesses such as in Grafton's CBD will benefit from asset write-off changes in this year's Budget.

THIS year's Federal Budget will have a big impact on small businesses in the Clarence Valley, according to Crowe Horwath senior partner Robert Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell said the Budget has a number of measures that have both positive and negative impacts.

"Small businesses in our region benefit thanks to the extension of the $20,000 instant asset write-off by 12 months to June 30, 2018 for businesses with an aggregated annual turnover of less than $10 million, a move designed to fuel spending on revenue- generating assets,” Mr Caldwell said. "A tightening on overseas worker visas will have the largest impact on several industries operating in the Clarence Valley including agriculture where there is a heavy reliance on imported skills.

"Small businesses are now expected to make an upfront payment of $1200 per visa per year for each employee on a Temporary Skill Shortage visa and make a one-off payment of $3000 for each employee being sponsored for either a permanent Employer Nomination Scheme visa or a permanent Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visa.”

In regards to housing affordability, Mr Caldwell said the Budget includes a provision allowing aged persons to cash in on their home and downsize without losing all or some of their pension benefits.

"A person aged 65 or over can contribute up to $300,000 from the proceeds of the sale of their home as a non-concessional contribution into superannuation, from July 1, 2018,” he said.

"These initiatives are expected to relieve some pressure on the housing market. Investors will receive additional support with the Capital Gains Tax discount being increased from 50% to 60% for Australian residents investing in qualifying affordable housing.”