23°
News

Federal Budget has positives and negatives for small businesses

Jarrard Potter | 10th May 2017 3:26 PM
BUSINESS BENEFITS: Small businesses such as in Grafton's CBD will benefit from asset write-off changes in this year's Budget.
BUSINESS BENEFITS: Small businesses such as in Grafton's CBD will benefit from asset write-off changes in this year's Budget. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS year's Federal Budget will have a big impact on small businesses in the Clarence Valley, according to Crowe Horwath senior partner Robert Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell said the Budget has a number of measures that have both positive and negative impacts.

"Small businesses in our region benefit thanks to the extension of the $20,000 instant asset write-off by 12 months to June 30, 2018 for businesses with an aggregated annual turnover of less than $10 million, a move designed to fuel spending on revenue- generating assets,” Mr Caldwell said. "A tightening on overseas worker visas will have the largest impact on several industries operating in the Clarence Valley including agriculture where there is a heavy reliance on imported skills.

"Small businesses are now expected to make an upfront payment of $1200 per visa per year for each employee on a Temporary Skill Shortage visa and make a one-off payment of $3000 for each employee being sponsored for either a permanent Employer Nomination Scheme visa or a permanent Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visa.”

In regards to housing affordability, Mr Caldwell said the Budget includes a provision allowing aged persons to cash in on their home and downsize without losing all or some of their pension benefits.

"A person aged 65 or over can contribute up to $300,000 from the proceeds of the sale of their home as a non-concessional contribution into superannuation, from July 1, 2018,” he said.

"These initiatives are expected to relieve some pressure on the housing market. Investors will receive additional support with the Capital Gains Tax discount being increased from 50% to 60% for Australian residents investing in qualifying affordable housing.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  federal budget 2017 grafton budget impact 2017

OPINION: 13 reasons why we need to be careful

OPINION: 13 reasons why we need to be careful

The latest cult teen TV series from the US tackles subjects too deep for its shallow premise

Walker chases dream onto international stage

Former Yamba Buccaneer Cody Walker has been selected to represent the Australian Wallabies at the World Rugby Under-20s Championships in Georgia.

Former Buccaneer to represent Australia halfway around the world.

Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

Grafton native returns home to play at Pelican Playhouse

Arrest over alleged child approach

Generic police. Police lights.

Copmanhurst man, 73, charged with breach of bail after allegation

Local Partners

CWA shows off their work at Maclean

Show stall displays local branch activities, history and craftwork

Jacky's unique porcelain work on show

ONE OF A KIND: Jacky Normand is the Artist of the Month at Ferry Park.

Ferry Park Artist of the Month

Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

Grafton native returns home to play at Pelican Playhouse

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Looking for a unique Mother's Day gift?

Coles Grafton staff are one of the best fundraisers in the state, having raised more than $35000 for local and national charities.

Redkite campaign to run through May

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

FIRST came the thigh gap. That was quickly followed by the ab crack. Now there is a new celeb selfie craze from celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

Grafton native returns home to play at Pelican Playhouse

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Mobile home at Woombah for under $50,000.

73/286 Iluka Road, Woombah 2469

House 1 1 1 $48,000

Mobile home located in the quiet Bimbimbi Caravan Park at Woombah, close to the Clarence river and only 10 minutes to the beautiful beaches of Iluka. The home...

Retiree&#39;s Retreat

18A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $240,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Sunrise Across The Clarence River

3 Grafton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Draw your curtains and start the day with a spectacular sunrise across the Clarence River, wander across the road to the jetty and enjoy some time fishing...

Panoramic Views

3 St Andrews Close, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Located in the prestigious Golf Links Estate area approximately 7 minutes drive from the Maclean CBD is this 4,010m2 parcel ready for you to build your dream home...

Aged care facility helps free up housing market

LOVING IT: New Clarence Village on Queen residents Athol and Jan Green moved into unit 1 in the complex a month ago after moving out of the their home of 51 years in South Grafton.

Encouraging people into aged care could ease housing shortage

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!