Prime Minister Scott Morrison is announcing major investments in regional Australia.
Politics

Coalition targets mobile blackspots

by Domanii Cameron
7th May 2019 6:13 AM
UP TO a million square kilometres of regional Australia will be targeted as part of the Coalition's bid to eliminate mobile blackspots.

University students in regional areas will also be given a leg up from a re-elected Morrison Government, with a $15 million commitment to allow them to stay in their local communities.

The funding will help support five additional regional study hubs, while another $2 million will be invested in the Country Education Partnership's Rural Inspire initiative to support young people living in rural communities in setting their goals. The land mass is the equivalent size of South Australia.

"Regional Australia is at the heart of our plan for a stronger economy," the Prime Minister said.

"Our support for regional Australia and our regional deals will boost investment outside the major cities and we'll tackle the digital and educational divide between the city and our regions.

"We are committed to eliminating mobile blackspots across 1 million square kilometres of regional Australia by 2025.

"This will deliver new or improved mobile coverage for tens of thousands of households and thousands of kilometres of regional roads."

Meanwhile the notorious McKoy Street-Old Barnawartha Road intersection with the Hume Freeway in Victoria will be upgraded under a $64 million commitment to be announced on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said improving the intersection was crucial to getting locals and freight operators home sooner and safer.

