Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons at announcement of Rex returning to Grafton airport last year.
Politics

Federal Government comes to the table for airline support

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
11th Mar 2021 9:44 AM
The Federal Government has extended a lifeline to regional airports across the country with the announcement the Regional Aviation Network Support program would be extended for another six months.

The program was due to wind up in March, and could have left Clarence Valley Regional Airport without an airline after Regional Express announced it would pull out of its Sydney to Grafton route when Federal Government subsidies for the route ended.

In February Clarence Valley Council joined forces with their Lismore counterparts to plead for another year of Federal government funding to keep a passenger service to their airports.

On Thursday it was announced they got half of what they asked for, with Page MP Kevin Hogan revealing the Regional Aviation Network Support program would be extended until September 30, 2021.

“This program provides support to airlines to maintain a level of connectivity across their network of regional routes – including Lismore and Grafton,” Mr Hogan said.

“Regional Express currently receives support through this program, they wanted this program extended, it has been.”

