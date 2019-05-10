Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Health Greg Hunt. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Health Greg Hunt. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Politics

Final campaigning to focus on private health

by Renee Viellaris
10th May 2019 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coalition will use the next eight days as a referendum on private health insurance, after Labor refused to commit to keeping the entire $6 billion rebate.

The resharpening of Scott Morrison's campaign is a pitch to undecided voters, who are being warned of a hike in private health insurance premiums if the rebate is reduced.

Health Minister Greg Hunt will attack Labor's plan to cut the rebate of 65,000 Australians on low-cost policies, saying it will push up the price by more $1000 for pensioners and $1500 young families.

Labor will ask the Productivity Commission to review the private health sector and will not say if it will keep the rebate in its entire form.

At a recent health debate, Labor's health spokeswoman Catherine King said: "I'm not going to rule in or out what the Productivity Commission might recommend or might not recommend, nor what our response would be."

Statistics obtained by The Courier-Mail show many of the Queensland seats with the highest rates of private health insurance are in marginal seats, such as Dickson, Capricornia, Dawson, Petrie and Flynn.

Mr Hunt seized on Mr Shorten comparing the rebate to a "subsidy".

"This week, Mr Shorten ­likened the private health insurance rebate to negative gearing, which he is going to slash," he said.

More Stories

federal election 2019 politics private health

Top Stories

    Labor promises high-speed rail to connect to Grafton

    premium_icon Labor promises high-speed rail to connect to Grafton

    Politics Grafton will be connected to high speed rail network under bold Labor plan to be announced today

    NSW regional roads twice as dangerous

    NSW regional roads twice as dangerous

    News Statistics have revealed the scary road toll in the country

    Top of the tree for Grafton Show

    premium_icon Top of the tree for Grafton Show

    News World's best choppers to compete at our show

    Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

    premium_icon Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

    News Students talk with Rathgar Lodge residents