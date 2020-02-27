Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy. Picture: Justin Kennedy
NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Politics

Federal Govt agrees to settle Katherine PFAS class action

by Alicia Perera
27th Feb 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government has agreed to settle three class actions, including one brought by the Katherine community, launched over groundwater contamination caused by chemicals used in firefighting foam at defence bases.

The government says it has reached an in-principle agreement over three Federal Court of Australia compensation claims relating to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in Katherine (NT), Williamtown (NSW) and Oakey (Qld).

federal government katherine northern territory pfas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOK: Spectacular shots of storm that lashed Lower Clarence

        premium_icon LOOK: Spectacular shots of storm that lashed Lower Clarence

        Weather Amazing vision as storm brews over the Lower Clarence, bringing a short sharp burst of up to 60mm of rain last night

        Councillor says staff had early knowledge of cost blowouts

        premium_icon Councillor says staff had early knowledge of cost blowouts

        News When did Clarence Valley Council staff know about cost blowouts in the Yamba...

        Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        premium_icon Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        News Have Yamba residents got their wish to be traffic light-free after a fiery Clarence...

        Wild residents saved coastal town

        premium_icon Wild residents saved coastal town

        News Far from being washed into the sea, show celebrates ten years